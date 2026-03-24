BMW is just about to lose the Z4 from its lineup, with the Z-car lineage dating back to 1989 seemingly on the edge of its final conclusion.

While there are other convertibles in the BMW model range such as the 4 Series, the Z4 – and its predecessors – have served as the most accessible options via lower prices.

With the new BMW i3, an electric equivalent to the 3 Series, recently revealed, questions were raised about whether the brand would consider making the Z4’s successor an EV. The answer: “not likely”, according to BMW head of product, Bernd Körber.

“EV has a space in sports cars also, yes,” Mr Körber said, as reported by BMW Blog.

“So I would say not unlikely, but not something that will be imminently launched next year.”

Reputable sources such as Bimmerpost forum user ‘ynguldyn’ – who compiles claimed insider BMW product knowledge – haven’t reported on any plans for a Neue Klasse-based sports car, potentially suggesting the BMW Z family is dead.

If BMW did launch an electric sports convertible, it would be one of the few brands to do so, with the MG Cyberster regarded as one of the first offerings to the market.

Of course the most high-profile case has been that of the Porsche 718 (Boxster and Cayman twins), which recently ditched petrol power ahead of an upcoming transition to an electric powertrain.

Delays due to development issues and a downturn in demand for high-end EVs has seen the 718 EV projects reportedly be left on thin ice, with Porsche confirming it’ll continue to offer engines in upper variants of the sports cars.

It’s worth noting too that the outgoing BMW Z4 was twinned with the most recent Toyota Supra, a move which cut development costs for both brands and allowed the models to exist in what remains a niche market.