BMW is farewelling the current Z4, and has announced the sports convertible will bow out with a Final Edition overseas, before the axe falls in March 2026.

Available as a limited-run option package across the four-cylinder Z4 sDrive20i and sDrive30i, plus the flagship Z4 M40i overseas, the Final Edition brings to an end 23 years of the Z4, which launched in 2002 as the follow-up to the seven-year-old Z3.

All examples of the BMW Z4 Final Edition come standard with Frozen Black metallic paint and the dark-accented high-gloss Shadowline package for the grille, intake nostrils, mirror caps and exhaust tips. Red brake calipers sit behind the wheels.

In the cabin the black and red contrast theme continues, with the dark leather and Alcantara upholstery featuring red contrast stitching throughout, while the classic BMW M colours can be found on the seat belts.

While the four-cylinder versions of the Z4 continue to be matched exclusively with an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission, the M40i Final Edition can be had with either the two-pedal or a three-speed manual gearbox.

There are no additional power outputs for the Final Edition, though BMW claims the relatively limited production run means it could “well become a collectors’ item”.

It appears the Z4 Final Edition won’t be coming to Australia, where the two-door convertible is one of the brand’s slowest-selling models.

The BMW Z4 was originally meant to exit production in October 2025, however in June a report by BMW Blog – citing insider information from Bimmerpost forum user ‘ynguldyn’ – claimed it would be extended to March 2026, which has occurred.

At the time, the report additionally claimed US production of the manual M40i would continue until May 2026, due to demand for the three-pedal variant, however this appears to no longer be the case.

That’s despite the Toyota GR Supra, which is built in the same Austrian factory as the Z4, remaining in production for certain markets until May next year.

Toyota has made no secret about wanting to produce a new-generation Supra, however there have been no rumours of the Z4 nameplate returning.