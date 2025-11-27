It’s not often that cars enjoy a long run of success which lasts multiple decades, but the Toyota LandCruiser 79 Series has done just that, being the byword in workhorse reliability.

Now it finally has a true contender, with the Ford Ranger Super Duty arriving in Australia next month. Based on the best-selling vehicle of the past two years and wearing a name reserved for the toughest trucks in America, the Ranger SD has been a long time coming, not only for Ford but for customers wanting choice.

Ahead of showroom arrivals starting in the near future, we were flown down to country Victoria to drive what could be one of the most highly anticipated cars of the year.

Based on the T6 platform of the standard Ranger but significantly beefed up to the point where just six per cent of the chassis is carried over, the Ranger Super Duty makes an immediate impression, with its huge frame visible under the carry-over cabin.

Styling cues split it from the ‘softer’ Ranger ute, such as a unique grille and bonnet, plus the basic looking but physically strong steel wheels, bolted on eight studs in a setup borrowed from US versions of the Super Duty pickups.

Inside the cabin is a very familiar setting, split apart from the Ranger with its ‘Super Duty’ embossing on the top glovebox lid, as well as a blanking plate over what’s designed to be a device mounting point.

So while it looks like a Ranger, does the Ford Ranger Super Duty drive like one?

To start, we got to experience the Ranger Super Duty taking on slow-speed trails, similar to those the RFS might encounter while travelling to put out a bushfire.

With front and rear locking differentials (able to do so independently) and a strengthened 10-speed automatic transmission behind the 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 engine, sand, mud and rocks are little deterrent to the Super Duty, which is able to both descend and climb trails with ease.

The all-terrain light truck tyres, even when pumped up beyond placard pressures to 42psi+, managed to find grip and work in tandem with the mechanical and electronic systems of the Ranger Super Duty, which carries over the handy ‘trail control’ function of the Ranger.

Effectively a cruise control system for off-road driving, it’ll keep the ute as close as possible to a set speed, but can be overridden by the driver. Though on the 24-degree descent, I was happy to let the computer do the hard work.

Features such as this will be a revelation to LandCruiser 70 Series owners and most motorists who’ve never taken on rugged off-road tracks, making it more accessible not only for fun but also work.

The systems became intuitive to activate, though we did encounter a brief issue with our car where it wouldn’t get out of trail mode, and needed to be given the ‘turn off, turn on’ treatment to get back to normal driving.

While most standard Rangers feature a four-wheel drive system which can be put into rear-drive only, the Super Duty features four-auto, four-high and four-low, ensuring power can always be delivered to the front wheels if needed.

A secondary course was more similar to what you’d get at a 4×4 park, testing out the low-speed manoeuvrability of the Super Duty around technical tracks.

Exclusively driving in low-range, throttle applications were smooth and gearshifts – as uncommon as they were – came easily and at good times, not disrupting the flow or momentum of the ute.

Undoubtedly the most impressive feature is ‘trail turn assist’, which when activated slows down the inside rear wheel at slow speeds to achieve tighter turning circles, though it’s obviously best to use off-road so you don’t chew up your tyres trying to fit through a tight Westfield car park.

On-road driving next, and a 90 minute transit allowed the first test of the Ranger Super Duty on sealed surfaces.

To say it drives like a Ranger would be stating the obvious, but it speaks to how good the base platform is that Ford can add a couple hundred kilograms of weight and use few carry-over parts, only for the ride and handling to still be top-class.

Before we’d experienced a relatively smooth ride on rough surfaces, and it was almost a shock for the road dynamics to also be more than pleasant, with the Super Duty riding better than most utes full-stop, let alone those with an agricultural focus.

Despite its big, off-road focused tyres, cabin noise is very low, aside from when going up a hill and building boost, at which point the snorkel mounted on the A-pillar makes some throaty induction noises.

While it’ll never win a stage of an asphalt rally, the Super Duty held its own in the twisties and had enough poke to not hold anything up on the straights. However, with 30kW less than the standard Ranger’s V6 and a bit more weight, you do have to think more about overtakes on a two-lane country road.

The next portion of the drive the next morning saw the Super Duty put to the test on one of the stages from Targa High Country, where it once again performed well above expectations and could be hustled, though this was without load in the rear.

A quick detour to reach the summit of Mount Terrible resulted in us driving in four-low for most of the climb, with the engine and gearbox temperature gauges rarely drifting above halfway, and the V6 never struggling to get up the hill.

Once again the differential locks came in handy to climb trickier sections, and could easily be activated via the onboard infotainment touchscreen.

Even more enjoyable than the ascent was the descent, providing another chance to use trail control, this time on rough, hard terrain. Once more, it surprised with how steady it could hold speeds, even when it seemed like control had temporarily been lost.

A two-hour return drive highlighted one of the Ranger Super Duty’s strengths: its comfort. After spending the best part of two days in the front seats of the ute, it never felt tiresome, while its adaptive cruise control system helped maintain speeds and distances.

Truly it’s hard to think of a more well-rounded vehicle, which caters for all types of buyers with single-, Super (extended) and dual-cab options, plus a myriad of trays and accessories available.

Time will tell if it’s more reliable than the Toyota it will be benchmarked against, and whether traditional buyers of the LandCruiser 79 Series are willing to step into a ute which is loaded with technology.

On the surface, the Ford Ranger Super Duty feels like a standout product with few aspects holding it back, a rarity in a class defined by vehicles with function over form at their core.