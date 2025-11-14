Ford Australia has announced it has fast-tracked first deliveries of the Ranger Super Duty, now slated to begin in December rather than early 2026 as previously scheduled.

The brand’s Australian CEO, Andrew Birkic, announced the news on LinkedIn, confirming the first examples of the Ranger Super Duty will be reaching local customers before the end of the year.

“The excitement for the Ranger Super Duty has been palpable. Not just with customers but with the entire Ford Australia team,” said Birkic.

“They did a phenomenal job, creating a truck that can truly tackle anything, in some of the harshest conditions on Earth.

“This is more than a new model; it’s a solution born from deep listening. And I’m incredibly proud to announce the Ranger Super Duty is arriving ahead of schedule, with customer deliveries starting later this year.”

Based on the standard Ford Ranger, the Super Duty borrows the name of Ford’s tougher pickups in the US, and is aimed more at trade and mine applications than families – similar to the Toyota HiLux and LandCruiser 79 Series.

Three body styles are offered from launch, with the single-, Super- (extended) and duab-cab all arriving in cab-chassis guise. A Ranger Super Duty with a tub will be offered at a later date.

Prices for the Ranger Super Duty start at $82,990 for the single-cab, $86,490 for the Super-cab, and $89,990 for the dual-cab, all excluding on-road costs.

Powering the Ranger Super Duty is a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6 engine, which produces 154kW at 3250rpm and 600Nm at 1750rpm. While that’s down 30kW on the V6’s output in the standard Ranger, the Super Duty features the same torque output.

Ford claims it’s upgraded the Ranger Super Duty’s cooling system to be 25 per cent more efficient than the standard V6’s, helping to keep temperatures in check while at its maximum load capability.

The Ranger Super Duty has varying payload capacities, from up to 1825kg in the dual-cab, 1896kg for the Super cab and 1982kg for the single-cab. It will also feature a 1900kg gross axle weight rating at the front and 2800kg at the rear.

This is in addition to previously confirmed figures such as a 4500kg braked towing capacity (when fitted with a 70mm tow ball), a 4500kg gross vehicle mass (GVM) and an 8000kg gross combined mass (GCM).

It also features an 850mm wading depth, a 1710mm track width front and rear, plus a running ground clearance of 295mm to 299mm, depending on spec.

Additional standard equipment includes front and rear differential locks, integrated onboard scales, eight-stud wheel hubs, and a 130-litre fuel tank.