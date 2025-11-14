When Nissan unveiled the Hyper Force concept in 2023, the wild EV’s styling cues paid a not-so-subtle homage to Skyline GT-Rs of the past, leading to speculation that the R36 GT-R would go electric.

On paper, the 1000kW quad-motor Hyper Force previewed what could be the perfect GT-R, while its solid-state battery would also represent a true advancement in the automotive world.

However, demand for EVs has since cooled, and for high-end models especially it has almost dried up, leading to many brands delaying or outright cancelling planned battery-powered hero cars.

Speaking to Autocar, Nissan’s chief performance officer, Guillaume Cartier, said the brand is “exploring different routes” for the new R36 GT-R, adding “it’s something I believe in, as I was in charge of launching GT-R in Europe”.

Cartier added there is currently “no clear plan” for the new GT-R, as Nissan looks to recover itself from financial hardship globally.

According to the executive, the UK, Switzerland and Germany are the only true sports car markets in Europe, making a low-volume car like the GT-R a harder proposition.

In August, production of the R35 Nissan GT-R ended after 17 years, with Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa at the time saying the GT-R name would only be used on “something truly special”.

“We understand the expectations are high, the GT-R badge is not something that can be applied to just any vehicle; it is reserved for something truly special and the R35 set the bar high,” Espinosa said.

“So, all I can ask is for your patience. While we don’t have a precise plan finalised today, the GT-R will evolve and reemerge in the future.”