McLaren has already wrapped up one Formula 1 title and is on the verge of another (unless Max Verstappen plays spoiler) and to celebrate the brand has unveiled a one-of-a-kind supercar.

Or, to look at it another way, the brand is hoping to cash-in on its on-track success and promote its road cars.

A one-of-one 750S has been created by McLaren Special Operations (MSO) for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, featuring hand-painted artwork and a special message from Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Dubbed Project Viva, this custom 750S bucks the usual trend for Vegas and forgoes neon colours for a monochrome paint scheme. A combination of the brand’s Muriwai White and a newly-developed Vegas Nights black, the paint job features iconic elements from the famous gambling town.

“Project Viva captures what McLaren Special Operations is all about – pushing beyond convention to create something truly personal,” explained Jonathan Simms, Director of MSO. “It’s where craft meets character, and where any inspiration can become a story told through design. Every commission we create is a fusion of vision and skill, resulting in a car that authentically expresses the inspiration behind it. Whether born from brand storytelling or a client’s own passion, MSO exists to turn ideas into something unique and meaningful.”

Piastri and Norris have each signed the car and left a message for whoever gets to drive the car. The Australian’s says ‘Enjoy every mile’ while the Brit wrote a Vegas-themed ‘I’m all in!’ (although that could also be a reference to his commitment to sealing this year’s driver’s world title).

And as a final nod to the brand’s racing success, there are 10 stars on the rear bumper, one each to represent the race team’s F1 constructor’s titles.

Project Viva will be on static display over the Las Vegas race weekend.