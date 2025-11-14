Cupra – the Spanish performance spin-off of Volkswagen – wants to lean on its racing background to help sell the Leon hatchback, launching a new limited-edition grade overseas.

The Cupra Leon VZ TCR is inspired by the TCR racing heritage of the brand, having won the 2023 and 2024 editions of the UK series – not to be confused with the BTCC – as well as the 2021, 2024 and 2025 European championships.

Essentially a Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 with new cosmetic looks, the Leon VZ TCR produces 239kW and 420Nm from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, up on the 221kW and 400Nm outputs of the Leon VZx and Golf GTI Clubsport.

Unlike the upcoming 245kW Leon Sportstourer VZx wagon arriving in Australia next year, the VZ TCR remains front-wheel drive only, while it keeps its seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission which incorporates an electronically controlled differential lock.

Capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds, it’s about one-tenth of a second faster than the existing flagship hatchback, but it’s expected to be even faster around a circuit thanks to retuned adaptive dampers and big six-piston Akebono front brake calipers (up from the optional four-piston Brembos).

Additional track-focused features include a rear strut bar, lightweight alloy wheels shod in 245mm-wide tyres, bucket seats with a four-belt harness, as well as removable rear seats.

Externally it’s set apart by the addition of front and rear splitters, side skirts, a rear diffuser and rear spoiler, while black carbon fibre mirror caps and a TCR racer-inspired livery.

Just 499 examples of the Leon VZ TCR will be made globally, with production starting at the end of 2026.

A spokesperson for Cupra Australia told Torquecafe the Leon VZ TCR is under evaluation for the local market.