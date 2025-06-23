Volkswagen has revealed the Golf GTI Edition 50, set to go on sale in Europe next year to commemorate the nameplate’s half-century anniversary, having first been introduced in 1976.

Based on the already hot Golf GTI Clubsport, Volkswagen has given the Edition 50 a power boost, now making 239kW – 44kW more than the standard GTI and 28kW more than the Clubsport. That not only makes it the most powerful Golf GTI ever, but also just 6kW away from the all-wheel drive Golf R.

Torque has been increased too, now at 420Nm to match the Golf R, and exceed the 370Nm and 400Nm figures of the GTI and Clubsport, respectively. Drive continues to be sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a claimed 0-100km/h time of 5.5 seconds.

In addition to the increased outputs, Volkswagen claims it’s refined the Edition 50’s suspension and chassis to put the extra power to the ground, sitting 15mm lower than the base GTI. The optional Performance package takes another 5mm out of its right height.

This pack also includes 20 per cent stiffer front and rear springs, Bridgestone Potenza semi-slick tyres on its 19-inch forged ‘Warmenau’ wheels, and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system.

It was the fitment of this Performance package which led to the Golf GTI Edition 50 setting the hot hatch’s fastest-ever Nürburgring Nordschleife time, with Volkswagen last week announcing it lapped the 20.832 circuit in seven minutes and 46.13 seconds.

That time was within two seconds of the fastest front-wheel drive cars at the Nürburgring, the Honda Civic Type R (7:44.881) and the Renault Mégane R.S. Trophy-R (7:45.39).

The GTI Edition 50 also gets a raft of cosmetic changes, including a GTI 50 logo on the spoiler and mirrors, a black roof, mirror caps and exhaust tips, a black-to-red gradient side stripe and red-highlighted wheel inserts.

Buyers will be able to choose between five exterior paint colours: Pure White, Moonstone Grey, Grenadilla Black metallic, Dark Moss Green metallic, and Tornado Red – the latter two of which are exclusive to the GTI Edition 50.

Inside, the cabin now has red seat belts, unique tartan cloth seats with a thin ‘Racing Green’ stripe, and a steering wheel with the GTI 50 logo.

Volkswagen has yet to confirm European pricing, however production is locked in to begin by the end of 2025, and deliveries to start in early 2026.

Torquecafe has contacted Volkswagen Australia to find out if the GTI Edition 50 will come here, though local buyers have missed out on recent iterations of the related Golf Clubsport.