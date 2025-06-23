Until now, the Ranger Raptor was the only model available in Australia with a stylised ‘F-O-R-D’ grille, with the rest of the Ranger and Everest lineup having to make do with the traditional Blue Oval.

That’s now changed, with the Raptor-style grille available to order on certain variants of the Ranger and Everest, allowing owners of certain variants to freshen up their vehicles without having to buy from a third-party.

The new grille is available in Black or Conquer Grey. Two versions of the grille are available: one for vehicles without a front camera (Ranger XLT, Everest Ambiente/Trend/Sport), and one for those with a front camera (Ranger XLT Touring Pack/Wildtrak, Everest Trend/Sport/Platinum/Wildtrak).

The grilles are not only available as a dealer-fitted option for new Rangers and Everests but also as a genuine accessory for existing owners, with a price of $799 including fitting.

When fitted at the dealer from new, the grille is covered by a five-year, unlimited-kilometre warranty, however the warranty coverage drops to the remaining balance of the vehicle or one-year/20,000km when fitted to an already-purchased vehicle.

Ford doesn’t show whether the new grilles are available on the upcoming Ranger PHEV – which has a different design to standard Rangers – while it’s not available for the Everest Tremor and Ranger XL/XLS/Sport/Platinum.