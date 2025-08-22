Previewed by the GR GT3 Concept at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon, the road-going version of Toyota’s new performance flagship has been spied testing multiple times.

Reports have claimed it’ll be twinned with a new Lexus and based on the same platform as the new Supra, though with a twin-turbo V8 engine and hybrid system under the bonnet to truly take on Europe’s finest sports cars.

Previously, it has been reported the Toyota GR ‘Super Sport’ would make its debut towards the end of this year and roll out into showrooms in early 2026, coinciding with when the GT3 racing version takes to the track.

However, Japanese publication Best Car reports word from insider sources that the road car is facing an extended wait.

“Deliveries of the GT3 will begin at the end of 2025 as planned, but the road version will be delayed,” the source told the outlet.

While the report doesn’t list a reason for the delay, it claims the later rollout could lead to Toyota’s sports car flagship suffering a power decrease, as it may have to comply with stricter emissions regulations.

At this stage, the report is only speculation, and given Toyota has yet to officially announce the vehicle, it’s unclear if its launch timing has changed from what was originally planned.

Despite the road car potentially launching after the GT3 racing version, Toyota will still be allowed to take to the track with it. Most recently Aston Martin’s new Vantage started competing in GT3 guise before the road car was revealed.

It’s expected the Toyota model will also spawn a Lexus spin-off, while both vehicles will share their platforms with the new Toyota Supra, as the current BMW Z4-based model is soon exiting production.

Last week, the Lexus Sport Concept was unveiled during Monterey Car Week, potentially previewing the luxury brand’s new flagship.

It’s expected the Lexus could retain a 4.0-litre V8 engine, however Best Car also claims it may be available as an electric vehicle, complete with revolutionary solid-state batteries.