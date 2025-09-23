Xpel and True EV have paired up to provide buyers of Xpeng’s electric vehicles with better paint protection and window tint from the dealership.

Now available at Xpeng’s Sydney (Mascot) and Parramatta dealers, Xpel is providing access to its paint protection film, XR black ceramic window tint, and fusion plus ceramic coating products.

Installation of the products is facilitated by Xpel’s accredited installers, allowing Xpeng buyers to get their cars protected prior to taking delivery.

“Our partnership with True EV marks an exciting milestone for Xpel in Australia,” said Myles Hunter, Xpel Australia general manager.

“True EV’s Xpeng customers now have direct access to the same premium protection solutions trusted by some of the world’s most renowned automotive brands.

“By making these products available through Xpeng Sydney and Parramatta, we’re ensuring that new owners can protect and personalise their vehicles with the highest quality technology from day one.”

Currently Xpeng sells just one vehicle in Australia, the G6 electric SUV, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y which starts from $54,800.

Xpel is a platinum partner of Torquecafe.com.