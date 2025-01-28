More than two years after his death, Ken Block remains a beloved figure across the motoring and motorsport landscape. To honour his memory the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles is hosting an exhibition, opening next month.

Titled, ‘People’s Champ: The Impact of Ken Block’, the exhibit will feature a number of the vehicles he made famous through his racing career as well as his Gymkhana film series. These will include the 1965 Ford Mustang RTR, aka the ‘Hoonicorn’ from Gymkhana Seven, plus the Subaru Impreza WRX from the first two installments, his 1978 Ford Escort MkII, his ‘94 Ford Escort RS Cosworth rally car and the custom Porsche 911 ‘Hoonigigasus’ built for his Pikes Peak International Hill Climb debut that never came.

“This exhibit is such a meaningful way to celebrate Ken’s legacy and I can’t think of a better place than the Petersen to bring it to life,” Block’s wife Lucy told Racer. “It’s not just about the cars, it’s about Ken’s lasting impact and the inspiration he brought to motorsports and car culture.”

Block’s family set up the 43 Institute (#43 being Block’s trademark number throughout his career) to help creative people across any field to excel in their chosen pursuit.

“Through 43 Institute, we’re committed to carrying forward the opportunities that fueled his passion and creativity, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with the Petersen to continue that work.”

Block’s family are carrying on his legacy in motorsport. His eldest daughter, Lia, is about to embark on her second season in F1 Academy with the Williams team, while his younger children – Kira and Mika – have also competed in off-road racing events and Lucy has competed in the American rally series and the Baja 1000.

The ‘People’s Champ’ exhibition will open at the Petersen on February 15 and run until October for those visiting Los Angeles.