Nissan’s North American rebuild process will centre around one important body-on-frame chassis, with reports suggesting at least four vehicles will be underpinned by the new architecture.

Earlier this month, Automotive News reported Nissan will launch the quartet of US-build models on the same ladder frame chassis, starting with the Xterra two-row SUV, later expanding to a new three-row Pathfinder, a new-generation Frontier pickup, and an Infiniti QX60 – the latter expected to be a rebadged Xterra.

With the new platform in its stable, Nissan hopes to achieve one million sales in the US in 2027, and reclaim a share of the market it has lost in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous reports have pointed to the Xterra as being powered by a hybrid V6 engine, and being built at the brand’s Canton, Mississippi plant where the Frontier pickup is currently produced.

It is not unexpected that the same platform will be used under the Frontier, given the requirements for a body-on-frame chassis in pickups, however a newer report suggests Nissan will take two strategies with the Pathfinder.

According to Automotive News, Nissan insiders have said an updated version of the current monocoque Pathfinder will launch in 2028, but it’ll be joined by the ladder-frame version in showrooms from 2029.

The sources claim the traditional Pathfinder would remain as being powered by a petrol engine, while the body-on-frame version will likely be powered by a hybrid powertrain at some stage, mirroring the Xterra.

On top of this, given its increased off-road capability, a Pathfinder Pro-4X could join the lineup, essentially serving as a step-down option to the Nissan Armada (known in Australia as the Patrol).

Automotive News’ sources claim the four body-on-frame models will share about 70 per cent of their parts, massively reducing costs for Nissan at a time when it needs to save money.