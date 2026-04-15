Nissan ended production of the R35 GT-R last year, a massive 17 years after it first launched, though even before its demise questions about what could succeed it were raised.

When Nissan unveiled the Hyper Force concept in 2023, the wild EV’s styling cues paid a not-so-subtle homage to Skyline GT-Rs of the past, leading to speculation that the R36 GT-R would go electric – if it came at all.

Now we know there will be another iteration of the GT-R, with Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa confirming the legendary nameplate will return.

“Is it a priority?” Espinosa said when asked about the return of the GT-R, as reported by Auto Express.

“Of course, it’s one of the strongest brands in our portfolio. It’s not only a car, it’s a symbol of many things inside and outside the company. There definitely needs to be a new GT-R: it will come.”

While the 1000kW quad-motor Hyper Force previewed what could be the perfect GT-R, demand for high-end performance EVs has since cooled, while emissions regulations have put a greater onus on the importance of plug-in hybrids.

This has led to a number of performance models becoming PHEVs, such as the Mercedes-AMG C63, the Audi RS5 and BMW M5.

According to Espinosa, it’s too early to talk about what will power the next GT-R.

“What will it be? I will talk later about that one,” he added.

“But we are definitely going to work on this car”.

Espinosa’s latest comments move the needle from when he spoke about the next GT-R in August last year, following the end of production of the R35.

“We understand the expectations are high, the GT-R badge is not something that can be applied to just any vehicle; it is reserved for something truly special and the R35 set the bar high,” Espinosa said at the time.

“So, all I can ask is for your patience. While we don’t have a precise plan finalised today, the GT-R will evolve and reemerge in the future.”

Throughout the R35’s production run, its powertrain remained unchanged, mating a twin-turbo 3.8-litre V6 engine to an all-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, making Nissan one of the first brands outside of the Volkswagen family to adopt the technology.

The R35 GT-R was removed from sale in Australia at the end of October 2021, as it could no longer meet side-impact related Australian Design Rules. A total of 999 examples were sold in Australia, with its biggest year coming upon arrival in 2009 with 238 deliveries.