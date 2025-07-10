If you’re told to imagine an R34 Skyline GT-R, chances are your mind thinks of one in Nissan’s brilliant Bayside Blue, the hue which was one of the hero finishes on the late 1990s and early 2000s model.

Nissan has used Bayside Blue sparingly, having ‘retired’ the colour when production of the R34 ended, though it was brought back in 2019 for the R35 GT-R’s 50th Anniversary Edition.

Now, for the first time, it’s available on a Nissan model without a GT-R badge, joining the Z sports coupe’s palette in Australia, at the expense of the existing Seiran Blue finish.

It’s among three new paint options for the Z, alongside the Ivory Pearl (replacing Everest White) and Plasma Red, both of which come in two-tone with a Super Black roof and are available on the Z Nismo.

“The new Z is an icon reborn, and it is only fitting that it now shares Bayside Blue with another Nissan legend, the R34 GT-R,” Nissan Australia deputy director product and retail campaigns, Warwick Daly, said in a media release.

“Our performance heritage is a part of our DNA, and it’s so exciting to have this iconic colour live on as part of a new suite of hues available on the 2025 Nissan Z.”

Existing finishes such as Black Diamond Metallic, Gun Metallic, Rosewood Metallic and Brilliant Silver (two-tone) also remain for the base Z, though Nissan has removed the option of Boulder Gray, New Site Orange, and Ikazuchi Yellow.

In addition to Ivory Pearl and Plasma Red, the Z Nismo is available in Black Diamond Metallic, Brilliant Silver (two-tone), as well as the Nismo-exclusive Slate Grey (two-tone).

There are no equipment or performance changes for the Z, which continues to produce 298kW and 475Nm from its twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine in the base model, available with a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment includes a limited-slip differential, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, leather-accented heated front seats, plus active noise cancellation.

The Z Nismo steps up to outputs of 309kW and 520Nm, but is only available with the automatic gearbox. It also gets unique exterior and interior styling, Rays 19-inch wheels, larger front brake rotors and Recaro seats.

Prices start from $76,160 plus on-road costs for the self-titled Z (both in manual and automatic guise), while the Z Nismo is now $94,605 before on-roads, an increase of $245.