The Super Bowl, American football’s grand final, is just as well-known for its star-studded commercials as it is for touchdowns and sacks. Companies spend millions on just 30 seconds of air time and then millions more recruiting Hollywood celebrities to star in them.

In previous years car companies have been amongst the biggest spenders, creating some iconic ads along the way, but in 2025 only one car brand is reportedly set to take a big game slot – Ram.

But Stellantis’ truck brand has gone all-out, hiring in-demand actor Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, Anyone But You) to showcase a range of Rams. It’s an over-the-top, action-packed commercial, featuring Powell as ‘Goldilocks’ but instead of worrying about the three bears he’s worried about three Rams – the 2500 Rebel, the 1500 RHO and the Ramcharger. The ad also features Powell’s real-life niece and nephew, as well as a dragon and a bear cameo.

“I spent most of the ‘Twisters’ shoot in a Ram truck and it just felt right,” Powell said. “Being part of this Super Bowl spot feels like a natural continuation of my connection to a brand that has already brought me so much joy behind the wheel. And to top it all off, one of my favourite filmmakers, the legendary David Leitch, brought his signature style to create something truly fun and action-packed. As if that wasn’t enough, I had the chance to play Uncle Glen alongside my real-life niece and nephew, Gwen and Witt, a role that hit close to home in the best way. In my family, the Super Bowl is more than just football, it’s about coming together and, yes, judging the commercials. Having my family in my first Super Bowl ad felt like the perfect way to bring everything full circle.”

Ram has produced both a 60 second and 90 second version of the ad but with a 30 second slot is reportedly $13 million, it will be a lot of money whichever version ends up on-air.

It’s a surprising shift that car companies have stayed away from the possible 120 million sets of eyeballs expected to watch the game. In 2024 BMW, Toyota, Kia and Volkswagen all advertised, while in previous years some of the most memorable spots have been created by car brands.

Across the years some of the most memorable ads have included Jeep’s 2020 Gladiator spot which brought back Bill Murrary and his Groundhog Day character, 2021’s Hyundai ‘Smart Park’ ad with Chris Evans and John Krasinski and Volkswagen’s 2011’s ‘The Force’ commercial.