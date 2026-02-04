The 2025 Formula 1 season saw McLaren win 14 of the 24 races, resulting in the team taking a crushing Constructor’s Championship victory while Lando Norris just hung on to win a maiden Driver’s title.

Both Norris and Australia’s Oscar Piastri won seven races apiece, piloting the MCL39 to a second consecutive team’s title, while it was the first time the Woking squad had won the Driver’s Championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

To celebrate the achievements, McLaren’s road car arm has launched the Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition, limited to just 10 customer-bound examples.

Developed by the McLaren Special Operations (MSO) team, the Artura Spider is finished in Myan Orange with Onyx Black to reflect the livery of the MCL39, complete with ‘10’ motifs to celebrate the team’s 10th Constructor’s Championship, each surrounded in 10 starts with the outlines of every title-winning racer.

Additional exterior enhancements include McLaren’s Black Pack styling kit, as well as 10-spoke forged alloy wheels, hiding Myan Orange brake calipers behind them.

Inside is where some of the biggest tweaks have been made, with the ‘10’ celebration figure embroidered into the seat head restraints, while the steering wheel also gets a Myan Orange 12 o’clock market.

The interior upholstery consists of Performance Carbon Black Alcantara and Jet Black Nappa Leather with McLaren Vision Orange contrast piping.

On top of this, Norris and Piastra have lent their signatures to the special edition Artura’s carbon fibre sill panels, while in the luggage compartment there’s also a custom ‘track record plaque’ – detailing the wins, poles and fastest laps taken by McLaren in the 2025 season.

Buyers of the ultra-exclusive Artura will also receive a “2025 Formula 1 Constructors Championship collectors’ keepsake”, though McLaren has not yet confirmed what this is.

The Artura continues to be powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine and electric motor, capable of producing total outputs of up to 500kW and 720Nm.

McLaren hasn’t announced a price for the Artura Spider MCL39 Championship Edition, however it’s understood all 10 examples have already been sold.