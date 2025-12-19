The Ram 1500 TRX was unceremoniously dropped along with its naturally aspirated Hemi V8 siblings in 2023 when the brand’s popular pickup shifted to twin-turbo six-cylinder power.

While the 1500 RHO took its place as the top-spec off-road pickup, nothing has been able to truly replace the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 ute, nor its 523kW and 882Nm donk.

In a post on social media, Ram teased it will reveal a new model on New Year’s Day in 2026, and the TRX is tipped to be the vehicle in question.

The video appears to include the sound of a supercharged V8 engine in the background, while the tagline ‘Power Will Be Reborn’ and the caption of ‘Desert winds don’t whisper… they roar’ all but pointing to the TRX’s revival.

Earlier this year Ram brought back the 5.7-litre Hemi V8 in the bulk of the 1500 lineup in the US, something which has already led to a rise in sales despite being less powerful and efficient than the straight-six Hurricane engine.

The revival of the Ram 1500 TRX is expected to launch the reborn SRT division – long the performance arm of Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep.

According to Mopar Insiders, the returning TRX could be even more potent than its 523kW/882Nm predecessor, given it lost its crown as the most powerful pickup to Ford’s supercharged 5.2-litre F-150 Raptor R, which produces 537kW and 868Nm.

Previous reports have suggested the 1500 TRX would roll down the production line in January, potentially leading to the first examples being delivered to US customers in February, just a few weeks before Ram makes its long-awaited return to NASCAR’s Truck Series.

While Ram might be bringing back the TRX in the US, it’s not a certainty that it’ll come back to Australia.

Despite being sold here alongside the more affordable Hemi-powered 1500 lineup previously, the TRX may not be brought back to local showrooms as Ram has yet to confirm the 5.7-litre V8, instead standing by its decision to only offer the ‘Hurricane’ six.

“ The inline six, or the Hurricane, is going incredibly well, we see that as a future,” Ram Trucks Australia general manager Jeff Barber said in August.

“If at some point in the future we are offered a Hemi and there is consumer demand for it and as a solid business case, we’ll have a look at it. No guarantees. But any decision like that takes a long time to consider and bring to market. So nothing in the next couple years, that’s for sure.”

In Australia, Ram 1500 TRX prices started from $224,950 before on-road costs, while the limited-run Final Edition commanded a $249,950 figure.