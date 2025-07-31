In an earnings call to announce its financial results for the first half of 2025, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa confirmed what many have waited for: the Ram 1500 TRX is coming back.

While Ram is yet to make a song and dance about the TRX’s resurrection, Filosa was detailing the conglomerate’s plans to once again be successful in North America when he said “the V8 engine on versions such as the Ram 1500 TRX will deliver us additional [sales] volumes”.

The Ram 1500 TRX became extinct when production of the 6.2-litre supercharged V8 pickup concluded in 2024, as the wider Ram 1500 lineup moved away from 5.7-litre Hemi V8 engines and towards a new twin-turbo 3.0-litre ‘Hurricane’ straight-six.

This led to criticism towards the brand, which came at a time when Stellantis – also the parent of Jeep, Dodge and Chrysler – started to experience trouble in its North American operations. Then-Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares subsequently resigned, while former Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis was brought back to lead the pickup brand.

In June, Ram announced it would bring back the 5.7-litre Hemi V8, however until now there has been no official confirmation of the TRX’s revival, despite specialist publications such as Mopar Insiders reporting the supercharged mill would come back in early 2026.

Sources have reportedly told the publication the TRX will begin production in January 2026, becoming the first vehicle to launch under the reborn SRT division – long the performance arm of Ram, Dodge, Chrysler and Jeep.

According to Mopar Insiders, the returning TRX could be even more potent than its 523kW/882Nm predecessor, given it lost its crown as the most powerful pickup to Ford’s supercharged 5.2-litre F-150 Raptor R, which produces 537kW and 868Nm.

The prospective January production date for the 1500 TRX would come just a few weeks before Ram makes its long-awaited return to NASCAR’s Truck Series, having been absent from financially supporting teams in the third-tier competition since 2012.

While Ram might be bringing back the TRX in the US, it’s not a certainty that it’ll come back to Australia.

Despite being sold here alongside the more affordable Hemi-powered 1500 lineup previously, the TRX may not be brought back to local showrooms as Ram has yet to confirm the 5.7-litre V8, instead standing by its decision to only offer the ‘Hurricane’ six.

“The return of the Hemi V8 is a decision that has been made for the US market,” a spokesperson for Ram Trucks Australia told Torquecafe last month.

“As it stands today, there is no guarantee the Hemi V8 will return to Australian showrooms.”