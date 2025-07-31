Brabus is well known for its wild-looking and performing Mercedes-Benz models, and that ethos to push the envelope has continued with this: the latest Brabus 1000.

Based on the Mercedes-AMG GT63S E Performance – try saying that five times fast – the plug-in hybrid coupe has been further enhanced, not just with major cosmetic changes but also significant mechanical improvements.

The coupe’s twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine and plug-in hybrid system normally produces 600kW and 1420Nm, however now with a 4.4-litre displacement, it makes 736kW and 1620Nm, cutting its 0-100km/h sprint time by two-tenths to 2.6 seconds.

If you’re wondering what the ‘1000’ in the name refers to, it’s the metric horsepower (PS) output of the car, because the Brabus 736 wouldn’t sound as impressive.

Brabus claims it can hit 200km/h in just 9.5 seconds, before pushing on to 300km/h in 23.6 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 320km/h.

To help occupants, and passers-by, hear the V8 better, a stainless steel high-performance exhaust system has been fitted, complete with active valves.

Sitting behind the 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels are bespoke Brabus brakes, attached to the brand’s own adjustable coilovers, allowing it to sit 20mm lower than the standard AMG.

There have been numerous exterior design changes to keep the coupe stable at 300km/h and above, which includes a carbon-fibre front splitter and canards, a carbon diffuser and a bespoke Brabus rear wing.

Inside, black leather and Dinamica microfibre upholstery features alongside Rocket Red interior trim, while there are numerous Brabus emblems throughout the cabin.

Brabus is yet to announce a price, but expect a figure well north of the US$195,900 (A$300,000) tag of the GT63S E Performance, a car which unfortunately isn’t sold in Australia.