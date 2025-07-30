Pictures taken by multiple Weibo users and reported by Car News China show a Xiaomi SU7 Ultra leaving Ferrari’s Maranello factory, sparking rumours of the rapid electric sedan being used as a benchmark for the Prancing Horse’s upcoming EV.

It’s not the first time such a link has been made, with a Tesla Model S Plaid previously spotted departing the facility, again with potential links to Ferrari benchmarking its first EV.

While the Model S Plaid may be better-known, Xiaomi – a Chinese smartphone giant which has only recently started making cars – has been getting itself in headlines with the SU7 Ultra, after the electric sedan became the fastest EV around the Nürburgring earlier this year.

Its time of seven minutes and 4.96 seconds was not only enough to beat the similarly sized Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (seven minutes, 7.55 seconds) but also the Rimac Nevera (seven minutes, 5.30 seconds) – all while being able to carry five passengers.

In setting the record for EVs, Xiaomi became the first Chinese brand to set a record time in any class at the Nürburgring, and with the rate of development coming from the country’s car industry, it’s unlikely to be the last.

While it may continue to have an edge over Ferrari’s EV in terms of outright performance, it’s likely the Italian marque’s heritage will set it apart enough to not be threatened in sales.

However, that doesn’t mean Ferrari isn’t facing its own EV issues. The first electric model is due to debut in October this year and start deliveries in October 2026, though last month Reuters reported a follow-up EV has been pushed back from 2026 to 2028.

According to the publication’s sources, interest for luxury EVs and specifically electric sports cars is so low that it’s unsustainable. As an upside, the delay will reportedly give Ferrari more time to develop technology for the second EV in-house.