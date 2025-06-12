The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is now officially the fastest electric vehicle around the 20.8km Nürburgring Nordschleife course, setting a time of seven minutes and 4.96 seconds.

That lap time was enough to not only beat the similarly sized Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (seven minutes, 7.55 seconds) but also the Rimac Nevera (seven minutes, 5.30 seconds) – all while being able to carry five passengers.

Fitted with an optional Track Package – adding Bilstein coilovers, Endless brake pads, Pirelli Z Zero Trofeo RS semi-slick tyres and carbon fibre parts – the 1140kW super sedan’s record was still 18 seconds slower than the pre-production version of the SU7 Ultra, which last year set an unofficial time of six minutes and 46.87 seconds.

At the time, Xiaomi was criticised for sending a stripped-out track monster with wild aerodynamic parts to set the quick time, though it’s now redeemed itself with the official record in its pocket.

It’s also the first time a Chinese car has set a record time in any class at the Nürburgring, and with the rate of development coming from the country’s car industry, it’s unlikely to be the last.

“I believe that this record will be broken in the near future,” Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun said on social media.

“We will stay in the Nürburgring for a long time, and make progress together with the world’s top peers in the pinnacle of the global automotive industry!”

While the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra is unlikely to come to Australia in physical form, it’s soon being added to Gran Turismo 7, allowing Playstation owners to get behind the wheel of the rapid EV virtually.