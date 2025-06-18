The first Ferrari EV – reportedly set to be called the Eletricca – is set to debut in October 2025, with deliveries scheduled for October 2026, having initially been slated for early next year.

A second EV was due to launch in 2026, however respected news agency Reuters now reports it’s been delayed to 2028, and low demand for luxury electric models is to blame.

According to sources, interest for luxury EVs and specifically electric sports cars is so low that it’s unsustainable. As an upside, the delay will reportedly give Ferrari more time to develop technology for the second EV in-house.

Before delaying its first EV, Ferrari projected about five per cent of its sales will come from solely battery-powered models in 2026, though its late-year launch means this is now unlikely.

A five per cent sales share would equate to approximately 800 vehicles a year, which would make it one of Ferrari’s lowest-volume vehicles on the market.

While the second EV is reportedly set to be more akin to a traditional sports car, the Eletricca has been spied with a body that’s more in line with the shape of the Purosangue.

It’s also been captured emitting sound from fake exhaust pipes, something which could carry to production as Ferrari executives have identified sound and gear shifting as qualities important to their customers.

Hyundai has made simulated engine noises and gear shifts in an EV mainstream with its Ioniq 5 N, though few other models have emulated it.