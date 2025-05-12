Reportedly set to be called the Eletricca, Ferrari’s debut EV will be unveiled on October 9, 2025, joining its fleet of petrol-powered and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

However, Ferrari has pushed back the start of deliveries, first set for the opening months of 2026, now delayed to October 2026, a full year after it’s revealed.

Ferrari has previously projected the EV will account for about five per cent of its sales in 2026, though this was based on the earlier launch timing.

Based on its 2024 sales numbers, Ferrari could sell approximately 800 examples annually, making it one of its lowest-volume models.

Spied prototypes of the upcoming model have shown it’ll look more like the Purosangue than a 296.

It’s also been captured emitting sound from fake exhaust pipes, something which could carry to production as Ferrari executives have identified sound and gear shifting as qualities important to their customers.

Hyundai has made simulated engine noises and gear shifts in an EV mainstream with its Ioniq 5 N, though few other models have emulated it.