This is the most usual road test I’ve ever done in my career.

I’ve driven some amazing cars to stunning locations and, to be blunt, I’ve driven some strange cars to some very odd places. But never before have I driven anything like what I’m experiencing this time, which at first glance looks like a Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid. But, looking more closely you’ll notice the box on the roof.

This isn’t just any old roof storage pod, no this is something remarkable, because this is actually a pop-up tent that can turn your Porsche into your mobile campsite. Yes, that’s right, you can forget your Volkswagen Kombi or towing a caravan, now you can drive wherever your heart desires in style and performance and never have to worry if there will be appropriate accommodation.

For my weekend away I headed to Sydney’s beautiful Royal National Park, just south of the city. It’s not only full of amazing spots to pitch a tent, it’s also home to some of the country’s most picturesque beaches and stunning bush walks. And then on top of all that, it also happens to be one of the most enjoyable stretches of road to drive on (although it can be hazardous if you’re not paying attention, just ask Facebook).

To be honest, the tent is a pretty large distraction, not in a bad way but I was so excited to go camping that I largely overlooked the updated luxury SUV I was driving. The Cayenne E-Hybrid is packing a 346kW/650Nm punch from its turbocharged V6 engine and electric motor. That’s enough for this five-seat SUV to launch 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds, while the fact it’s a plug-in hybrid means it also has a claimed fuel economy figure of just 1.9-litres per 100km; those are some pretty wild figures.

However, you won’t want to be trying to achieve that acceleration time with the tent installed. While it doesn’t dramatically impact performance, you certainly notice the extra weight (it weighs approx. 56kg) and that fact it’s up so high. Porsche says top speed is limited to 130km/h, so that’s not an issue for Australian roads. There’s noticeably more wind noise at speed too, so the tent certainly makes its presence felt on the road.

However, in the case of our Cayenne it was simply mounted to the roof rails, so it can be installed and removed without too much fuss by your local dealer. So it’s not like you have to drive around with the tent on the top of your Porsche all the time.

I’m actually not sure how many Porsche owners go camping, no offence meant, but they do seem more likely to be the type of folks that will stay at nice hotels. But, to confess, so am I. I don’t like camping, before this trip I hadn’t been since I was a kid. However, there’s just something so fun and even a little absurd about camping on top of a German performance car that makes it so appealing.

It helps that the tent is actually incredibly easy to use and surprisingly comfortable. Once I found my spot in the middle of the bush (obviously choose somewhere as level and stable as possible) you simply release the clasps, unfold the ladder and the tent pops up in its struts.

Once it’s up the tent has a floor area of 210cm x 130cm, which is enough space to sleep two adults on the polyfoam mattress. It’s not the thickest mattress you’ll ever sleep on, but it is surprisingly comfortable.

In fact, the tent itself is genuinely comfortable and feels spacious thanks to its breathable cotton blend walls, the two side windows (which have fly netting) and the closeable ‘window’ on the roof that lets light in. The result is a tent that feels airy and roomy rather than claustrophobic.

All you need now is some pillows and a blanket (perhaps a Martini Racing one from the Porsche gift shop?) and you can settle in for the night.

Like I said, I’m not much of a camper but I slept well atop the Cayenne and waking up in the morning, unzipping the roof patch and side windows and letting the light flood in as you listen to the sounds of nature is pretty hard for even the best five-star hotel to beat.

Even though our tent was atop the Cayenne, it’s important to note that the tent is compatible with most Porsche models, including the 911 (but not the convertibles, for obvious reasons). If you want to head into the wilderness in your Porsche, you can add the tent for approximately $8600.

Personally, even as a lifelong non-camper, I couldn’t recommend it enough. Having your own Hotel Porsche will no doubt lead to more motoring adventures in your car and take you to some previously unexplored places – and that’s what driving should be about.