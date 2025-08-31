MG has aspirations of becoming one of the top selling brands in the country, competing with the likes of Toyota, Mazda and Ford. Just don’t tell anyone…

The Chinese car maker is taking an unconventional approach to the Australian market. Launching a run of new models in 2025, but without making a fuss to promote them to you, the car buying public.

The latest is the MG QS, a seven-seat SUV that takes the brand into uncharted territory. This sits above the new ZS and HS, expanding the brand’s appeal. But unless you’re an MG fanatic, you’ve probably never heard of it.

MG seemingly snuck the QS into Australian showrooms with little fanfare, not even launching it to the motoring media. That’s not unprecedented, car companies will occasionally avoid letting us critics at a car they know will get criticised heavily. But that arguably isn’t the case for the QS, because it has a lot of appeal in many respects.

So, for those unfamiliar with this newest addition to our large SUV market, let me get you up to speed.

The MG QS isn’t actually an MG QS at all. It began life as the Roewe RX9, with Roewe being another one of the SAIC Motor brands in its domestic market. But with the MG brand already established in Australia it just made more sense to launch it with that badge on the front and give it a name that matched the existing ZS/HS theme.

At 4.9m long and with a 2.9m wheelbase the QS is a genuine large SUV, competing directly against the likes of the Toyota Kluger, Kia Sorento and Hyundai Santa Fe.

There are two variants available in Australia, the entry-level Excite and more premium Essence. Both are powered by the same 153kW/360Nm 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The key technical difference is the Excite is front-wheel drive, while the Essence gets all-wheel drive.

While it lacks the more polished on-road manners of its more established rivals, especially the Sorento and Santa Fe, the reality is most large SUV buyers aren’t looking for a dynamic vehicle. Instead it just needs to be comfortable and predictable and the QS ticks those boxes.

Where the QS really needs to stand out is practicality and price. The interior presentation is nice, highlighting that Roewe is positioned slightly above MG in the SAIC pecking order, but the key is the space it offers.

Obviously there’s good room up front but the second and third rows are generous with legroom and headroom too. This is a genuine seven-seater and not a 5+2 with a cramped, occasional use third row. So for families looking for a spacious SUV, the QS certainly bears consideration.

Especially when you look at the price, with QS Excite starting at $46,990 drive-away and the Essence from $50,990 drive-away. For comparison, the entry-level Kluger starts at $62,410, the cheapest Sorento is $50,880 and the Santa Fe begins from $53,000 – all those prices exclude on-road costs too, further enhancing the MG’s price lead.

It’s strange MG hasn’t done more to promote the QS, because what it offers in terms of space at the price asked is a very competitive and tempting proposition. But if MG thinks it can simply offer cheap cars and people will flock to it, then the brand is mistaken. The Australian market is too competitive to hide your light under a bushel and expect success.