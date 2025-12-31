The Australian new car market can be so fast-paced these days it can be hard to keep up.

It was another big year for the industry, as new brands, new models and new variants came flooding in at a rapid rate. But we did our best to drive as many as possible to keep you in the loop.

These days there is something for everyone, with everything from budget-friendly small cars to rugged utes, luxury SUVs and high-performance machines in a variety of shapes and sizes.

So which cars stood out? Once again we’ve gone back through our extensive list archive of 2025 car reviews to pick our favourite five of the year.

5. Hyundai Inster Cross

Yes, it’s expensive for what it is. Paying more than $40k for a city-sized hatchback is a lot of money, even if it does feature an electric powertrain. But there was just something so appealing about the Inster Cross that it had to make the list.

Electric cars have become slightly nonsensical in recent years, getting bigger, faster and more expensive rather than smaller and more efficient. The Inster flips the script, maximising efficiency of space to create a small footprint but a room cabin, which feels right for what an EV should be.

But it is also just fun to drive, engaging and dynamic for what would otherwise be a boring, soul-less EV. And that is ultimately what left such a lasting impression.

4. Ford Ranger Hybrid

Perhaps the most-anticipated new model of 2025, it lived up to expectations – but only because Ford gave us a clear idea of what to expect. Is this the best, most efficient hybrid vehicle in the world? Nope. But it ticks the boxes for precisely what many buyers will be looking for.

Ford is leaving it to the other brands to make more pure plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), the type that prioritizes fuel efficiency over most other elements. Instead, the blue oval has focused on ensuring the Ranger Hybrid has all the payload, towing capacity and hard-working potential that so many ute buyers still need – even as they become increasingly family-friendly.

While the official range is rated at just 49km, which is poor for a PHEV in 2025, the electric motor is cleverer than that and always keeps a bit in reserve to help when needed. The 2.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine does a nice job of pulling the big ute along too, so it’s a well-rounded package. Even if it isn’t the best version of PHEV, it’s the best version of a Ranger PHEV.

3. Porsche 911 GTS T-Hybrid

When news first broke Porsche was planning a hybrid powertrain for the 911 I was skeptical. Hybrid systems in sports cars have sometimes worked wonders, but often add complexity and dull the driving experience.

I should never have doubted Porsche.

The 911 GTS T-Hybrid may be the best version of the iconic sports car on sale today – and that includes the new GT3 and GT3 with Touring Package that launched this year. It retains all the elements that make the 911 such a beloved enthusiast machine, but helps the GTS really set itself apart from the Carrera S, GT3 and Turbo that surround it in the expansive line-up.

The addition of the hybrid system seamlessly adds performance. Well, not entirely seamlessly, because the GTS launches out of corners like a 911 Turbo on full boost, but generally the hybrid system is so well integrated into the powertrain you never notice it aside from the extra shove.

While the one-of-a-kind Bathurst-inspired Matt Campbell edition we drove was certainly memorable, regardless of the colour or specification, the 911 GTS T-Hybrid is arguably the pick of Porsche’s line-up at this moment in time.

2. BYD Shark 6

Yes, technically the Shark arrived in late 2024, but we weren’t able to get behind the wheel until earlier this year. And when we finally did, we immediately understood the hype around this all-new ute.

Whereas Ford stayed true to its roots, BYD was free to really lean into the benefits of a PHEV to try and create its own space in the market. The Shark 6 powertrain offers more electric-only range than the Ranger, but at the expense of payload and towing. Which is clearly an acceptable trade-off for many buyers, as it allows those who don’t need a hard-working ute the option to cut their fuel bills by maximizing the hybrid system.

Add to it a suitably rugged, inoffensive exterior and BYD’s sharp price, and it’s clear why the Shark 6 has made such an immediate impact in Australia – in both 2024 and ‘25.

1. Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

When I first drove the E-Ray at Sandown Raceway I was lukewarm on the hybrid ‘Vette. It didn’t make a lot of sense on a racetrack, as it felt too nose-heavy and lacked the agility and responsiveness of the Z06 I drove the same day.

Then I experienced the E-Ray on the road, across a variety of conditions and scenarios, and was left utterly blown away by this twist on the American icon. While it’s not cheap, the E-Ray actually represents amazing value when compared to its European counterparts with similar performance.

The E-Ray is nothing short of brilliant to drive, with the electric motor pulling you along while the V8 engine in the middle gives you a big push. It absolutely feels like a rocket whenever you put your foot down and, when not directly compared to its track-tuned sibling on a track, the E-Ray’s handling is impressively direct and agile.

It may be the most unlikely Corvette to buy, but it’s also the best.