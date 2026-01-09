Australia is home to one of the most competitive new car markets in the world, with more than 70 brands fighting for just over one million sales.

And there’s no sign of that slowing down in 2026, with a fleet of new arrivals headed our way.

Everything from pint-sized city runabouts to rugged off-roaders and highly-capable utes. But which ones should you be most excited about? We’ve rated our top five choices, but you can learn more in this week’s episode of our Torquing Cars podcast.

5. Nissan Patrol

This would have been further up the list if only it was still new. Unfortunately, Nissan pulled the covers off the Y63 Patrol way back in September 2024 and it’s not due to arrive in local showrooms until late in ‘26 (at the earliest).

Even so, there is still a lot of excitement for its arrival, and Nissan could certainly do with some good news after a rough 2025.

To take on its arch-rival, the Toyota LandCruiser, the new Patrol drops the old V8 in favour of newer 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine that makes a healthy 317kW of power and 700Nm of torque.

Will it be worth the wait? Let’s hope so, because the Patrol has become an icon of the Australia off-road scene.

4. Hyundai Palisade XRT Pro

Can Hyundai make it a three-way fight between LandCruiser, Patrol and Palisade? That might be optimistic, but the arrival of the new Palisade XRT Pro in the middle of the year will give buyers looking for a family-friendly off-roader another option.

While based on the new-generation Palisade that is very much on-road biased, Hyundai has added unique ‘XRT’ front and rear bumpers as well as new side skirts for better ground clearance, and added a new off-road wheel and tyre package.

Notably, the Palisade Calligraphy’s hybrid powertrain is swapped for a 214kW/252Nm 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine in the XRT Pro, which will expand the appeal of the range. Assuming that the new V6 makes it to Australia, as Hyundai is yet to confirm any details of the XRT Pro beyond its eventual arrival.

3. Denza B5

Technically Denza launched in late 2025, but the real test comes in ‘26. Can this more premium SUV spin-off from BYD enjoy the same sort of success as the Shark 6 ute and Sealion 6 SUV have enjoyed?

Denza is certainly aiming right at the heart of the Australian motorist, with the B5 a direct rival to the likes of the Toyota Prado and Ford Everest, but with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) twist.

Ditching diesel and playing to BYD’s strength with PHEVs, the B5 is packing a potent 425kW and 760Nm, which is serious performance for an off-road capable SUV. Usually you have to buy something with an ‘M’ or ‘AMG’ badge on it to get that sort of performance in a vehicle this size.

But it can also drive up to 90km on electric power alone and is capable of towing up to 3000kg. Which could endear it to the same type of buyers that have flocked to the Shark 6, which would be very good news for Denza.

2. Mazda CX-5

It may not be the most exciting new car of 2026, but it’s unquestionably going to be one of the most popular. The CX-5 has been the only mid-size SUV to give the Toyota RAV4 a genuine challenge in recent years, and the arrival of new examples for both should make for a spicy contest.

Mazda will start off slowly, introducing the CX-5 with its conventional 2.5-litre petrol engine, but will make things more interesting in late ‘26 (or early ‘27) with the arrival of the first ever CX-5 Hybrid in Australia. This will help Mazda get back up to pace with the RAV4, which has become one of the most popular hybrids in the country.

Can the stylish CX-5 woo away would-be Toyota buyers and push back against the new wave of Chinese rivals? It’s going to be exciting to watch…

1. Toyota RAV4 PHEV

The new RAV4 Hybrid will arrive in the early months of ‘26, but the bigger news is the impending launch of the all-new plug-in hybrid version late in the year.

This marks a seismic shift for the brand, which had until now avoided PHEVs, believing that its hybrid technology would be enough. For years Toyota avoided adding a PHEV, even as rival brands offered them and arguably stole Toyota’s title of being the ‘hybrid technology leaders’.

But Toyota is the best-selling brand for a reason and the rise of PHEV sales in ‘25 has convinced it that the time is right to jump in now.

The PHEV is expected to offer a 227kW, all-wheel drive variant with up to 100km of electric-only driving range, and will power the flagship model in the range – the new RAV4 GR Sport. This could prove to be a major moment for the brand, propelling the RAV4 further ahead of the pack, so its arrival can’t come soon enough.