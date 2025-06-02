Torquecafe.com has cemented its place as the place to get your performance and adventure motoring fix, surpassing one million page views in a calendar month for the first time. Since its inception in November 2019, Torquecafe has carved itself a unique place in the crowded automotive media space, focusing on bringing fun, enjoyment and excitement to an audience that loves cars and motorcycles.

With its finger firmly on the pulse of the motoring scene both in Australia and around the world, the website delivers a diverse and engaging mix of breaking industry news, expert reviews, exclusive interviews, and deep dives into performance and adventure vehicles – both on two wheels and four.

“This is more than just a number,” said Torquecafe’s Editor-at-large Stephen Ottley. “One million page views is a testament to the passionate community that backs us, the trust we’ve built with our readers, and the hard work of our small but dedicated team. We’ve always said Torquecafe is for enthusiasts, written by enthusiasts – and now, more than ever, that passion is driving results.”

The May result is an extension of the site’s consistent growth since it began but has accelerated in the past 12 months. Since the start of 2025 Torquecafe has attracted more than 2.7m page views with a unique audience of more than 2.3m.

With coverage that spans everything from the latest high-performance and adventure vehicle launches, in-depth expert analysis of the automotive industry and the latest in electric vehicle technology, Torquecafe has become a must-read for anyone who lives and breathes horsepower. As part of the wider Speedcafe group, the two websites have everything a car or racing fan could want in one spot.

Looking ahead, the team has no plans to slow down. The addition of Jordan Mulach as the site’s new Motoring Editor has already paid dividends and together with Ottley and the rest of the Speedcafe team, Torquecafe will go from strength-to-strength in the future.

“This milestone motivates us to push even harder,” said Speedcafe’s Editorial Director, Andrew van Leeuwen. “We’re expanding coverage, introducing new video content, and working on ways to bring the motoring community even closer together. There’s a lot more in the tank.”

Torquecafe is committed to bringing you, the motoring enthusiast all the news, reviews and analysis that you want, so thank you for your support and stay tuned for lots more to come.