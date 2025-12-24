An ever-growing list of car brands have joined Australia’s landscape in the past year, but it was those from traditional backgrounds which drew your attention to our website in 2025.

From luxurious sedans, rapid EVs and annoying technology in family vehicles, here were the top five most-read reviews on Torquecafe this year.

Described as the new Holden Statesman, the Genesis G80 fills the hole left vacant by the likes of Holden and Ford’s long-wheelbase luxo sedans.

Genesis has well and truly distanced itself from parent company Hyundai by playing in the Mercedes-Benz and BMW sphere, something reflected in the circa-$120,000 price of the G80 3.5T we tested.

It’s summarised as “sure-footed and potent but can still be relaxing to drive”, qualities which built the Holden Statesman and Ford Fairlane, and it’s a great alternative to the plethora of SUVs available at the same price point.

Faster than a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and Lamborghini Urus, the Audi RS Q8 Performance may wear a $255,800 price tag but it outperforms its far more expensive siblings while offering no less of an experience.

Featuring the most powerful internal combustion engine Audi has ever offered in a production car, and it’s backed by ceramic brakes which reside behind its huge 23-inch wheels.

If you’ve got the money, the Audi RS Q8 Performance is hard to beat, not only around the Nurburgring but in pure value for money as a big disruptor.

We might be a website which loves performance and adventure cars but it’s important to look at what the mass market is doing. In the case of the MG HS Hybrid+ though, there’s something it doesn’t do very well.

A car with many great qualities, it was described as Ottley as “one of the single most irritating cars I have ever driven”, a surprising achievement given how many other cars on sale produce infuriating bings and bongs.

From over-sensitive driver assistance systems to complex controls (which can cause those assistance systems to get mad at you), the MG HS is a good value SUV with reasonable equipment and an honest fuel consumption claim, let down in part by new – and increasingly mandatory – technology.

Audi’s twin to the Porsche Taycan is the flagship of its EV sedan range, and a recent update to it levelled up its already impressive abilities.

More standard equipment, greater power and longer range figures highlight the updated e-tron GT, with a new ‘S’ grade sitting at the bottom of the tree, followed by the RS and RS Performance.

Notable highlights include an improved air suspension system and a well-sorted all-wheel steering package, providing a precise and responsive drive unmatched by most competitors.

An SUV is the most expensive Hyundai ever sold in Australia. It’s a good thing that it’s a good one.

The Ioniq 9 has pushed Hyundai even further up market, with the EV joining the brand’s lineup as its new flagship, well after its Kia EV9 twin-under-the-skin first came here.

Offered in just one grade, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 is a brand statement, albeit one that will leave buyers to get over the “sticker shock” of spending $120,000-plus on what is a very impressive SUV.