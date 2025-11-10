There are more than 60 car brands operating in Australia, and the list continues to grow every quarter with the market seemingly at bursting point.

Despite this, not every car which we think would sell well here is sold in Australia, with local buyers missing out on some truly special vehicles which could disrupt the market.

In this week’s episode of the Torquing Cars podcast, editor-at-large Stephen Ottley and professional rev-head Scott Newman discuss their five favourite cars which should be sold in Australia, but sadly aren’t.

From Chinese EVs to Australian-influenced American off-roaders, their choices are as diverse as the market the cars would compete in.

What cars do you think should be sold in Australia? And do you think their picks would sell well here?

Let us know what you think in the comments below.