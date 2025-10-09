Ford Falcon GT-HO? Holden Torana A9X? Holden Commodore Group A SS?

What is the best road car inspired by Bathurst? That’s the topic of this week’s episode of Torquing Cars, our new weekly podcast. Hosted by Torquecafe’s longtime Editor-at-large, Stephen Ottley, and the highly-experienced motoring writer, Scott Newman, Torquing Cars is getting you revved up for the Bathurst 1000 with a road trip down memory lane.

Before the days of purpose-built Supercars, homologation specials dominated The Great Race and the showroom battles. So Steve and Scott have selected their ultimate grid of the best Bathurst-inspired road-going machines.

Which one will come out on top? You’ll have to listen. And, of course, let them know in the comments what your favourite Bathurst-bred Aussie car (or cars) is.

Like every story on Torquecafe, Torquing Cars is a celebration of automotive performance and adventure, so check it out now wherever you get your podcasts.