The hot hatch has been a staple of the car market for decades. From the Mini Cooper to the Volkswagen Golf GTI to the latest Toyota GR Corolla, hot hatches offer a beloved blend of performance and practicality.

But which one is the best hot hatch on sale today?

That’s the topic of this week’s episode of Torquing Cars, our new weekly podcast. Hosted by Torquecafe’s longtime Editor-at-large, Stephen Ottley, and the highly-experienced motoring writer, Scott Newman, the pair are running their expert eyes over the remaining hot hatches on sale in what has become a very different market than a decade ago.

More expensive but more powerful and more capable than ever before, there are still plenty of amazing hot hatches for the boys to choose from. Will it be the old favourite, the Golf GTI? Perhaps a newcomer like the Toyota GR Yaris or Hyundai i30 N? Or maybe one of the outrageous (in price and performance) Mercedes-AMG or Audi Sport hero hatches?

Which one will come out on top? You’ll have to listen…

And, of course, let them know in the comments what your favourite hot hatch is.

Like every story on Torquecafe, Torquing Cars is a celebration of automotive performance and adventure, so check it out now wherever you get your podcasts.