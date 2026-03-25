Gazoo Racing was only recently spun off as a new Toyota sub-brand, but its heritage parts division is already cooking up more products for fans.

Last year, GR Heritage Parts announced it would reproduce and reissue the iconic ‘4AGE’ four-cylinder engine which powered the Toyota Corolla AE86 Sprinter and Levin, among other sought-after performance models.

Now it’s put the fourth-generation ‘A80’ Supra in its sights, with plans to reissue the sports coupe’s instrument panel, or what we know better as the dashboard.

Made to complement the existing instrument cluster panel already available, the new dashboard has been made “incorporating the latest technologies, manufacturing methods, and materials” while remaining faithful to the original jet fighter-inspired design.

“Among plastic car parts, dashboards are particularly subject to harsh conditions, often exposed to sunlight through windshields for prolonged periods, which can cause their surfaces to shrink, crack, or split with age,” GR Heritage Parts said.

“The instrument panel, scheduled for reproduction and reissuance, faithfully recreates the texture of the original while incorporating modern materials to address durability concerns.

“While modernized for durability, the surface’s embossed grain finish has been faithfully reproduced, down to the grain orientation, for a natural appearance when installed on a beloved car.”

GR Heritage Parts plans to release the new dashboard later this year, and will exhibit it next month at the Automobile Council 2026 event in Japan.