The rise of technology in cars has led to an equal increase in thieves finding new ways to steal them, with the latest data from Victoria Police suggesting more than 25 per cent of all stolen cars are taken without their keys.

According to Victoria Police’s Crime Statistics Agency data, more than 33,000 vehicles were stolen between October 2024 and September 2025, with intelligence reportedly estimating more than 10,000 vehicles annually are stolen with key cloning devices.

These devices allow thieves to replicate a car’s key to trick its security systems and bypass door locks and immobilisers, resulting in them being able to start vehicles with push-button start systems too.

This security flaw has particularly been exploited in VF Holden Commodores and late model Toyota LandCruisers, Prados and HiLuxes, leading to recent arrests of alleged crime syndicates.

Victoria Police says it seized 800 key cloning or reprogramming devices last year, while it “regularly arrest(s) prolific car thieves” and recovers approximately 80 per cent of all vehicles stolen in the state annually.

“Our intelligence estimates as many as 30 cars are being stolen using key cloning technology in Victoria every day,” said Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Bob Hill.

“Police are targeting the most prolific car thieves, which continues to lead to quick arrests.

“Key cloning devices are showing up more and more frequently at search warrants and during intercepts of suspicious vehicles.

“There is no doubt this methodology is rife in the criminal world and as a community, we need to work together to reduce car theft.

“The best thing you can do is park your car off the street and install anti-theft devices, such as OBD port locks, to reduce your chances of falling victim.

“Victoria Police continues to bolster the number of police in the community so our officers can deter and prevent crime.”

As recently reported, Toyota has launched a steering wheel lock, also known as a club lock, through its dealerships to deter thieves, priced from $200.