The ongoing crackdown on organised car theft syndicates in Victoria has resulted in police charging four people after 21 vehicles were recovered this month.

According to Victoria Police, the alleged syndicate had been “targeting cars parked in public car parks, on the street and at private businesses across multiple suburbs including Coolaroo, Footscray, Gisborne, Derrimut, Deer Park, Diggers Rest, Port Melbourne, Thomastown and Tullamarine”.

On February 3, police executed a search warrant at a property in Wildwood, where 10 vehicles were recovered and two men were charged with handling stolen goods.

Following this, more search warrants were executed last week in Melton, Ascot Vale, Sunbury and Craigieburn, where another 11 vehicles were recovered.

The latter search warrants led to the arrest of the two alleged ringleaders of the syndicate, who were both “charged with more than 60 offences including multiple counts of burglary, theft of and from motor vehicle, handling stolen goods, recklessly expose police to risk by driving and multiple counts of commit indictable offence while on bail”.

Among the vehicles recovered were a handful of modified Holdens – including a VU ‘Commodore’ ute and a WB Caprice – as well as a Toyota HiLux, Ford Ranger, a bobcat, a tow truck, a minibus, several motorcycles and trailers.

In addition to this, police recovered other items such as two third party electronic key reprogramming devices, multiple sets of keys, false and stolen number plates, a window breaker, multiple electronic devices, a small quantity of drugs (believed to be cannabis and methylamphetamine), and more than $3800 in cash.

Third party electronic key reprogramming devices in particular have become a common tool for thieves to steal late model vehicles, with VF Holden Commodores being one of the main targets, having been Victoria’s most stolen car last year.

“Car theft remains one of our biggest priorities,” said Hume Crime Investigation Unit Detective Acting Senior Sergeant, Joe Hartwig.

“Those responsible will continue to be held to account by our relentless investigators. We’ll also continue to run dedicated operations to help prevent thefts from occurring in the first place.

“With the prevalence of technology making it easier to steal cars, we encourage all car owners to take precautions to help lower the chances of having your car stolen.”