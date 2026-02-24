The Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series has been recalled in Australia, with approximately 11,020 vehicles affected by a transmission control unit fault that can result in a fire.

According to Toyota Australia, the linear solenoids in the LandCruiser 300’s 10‑speed automatic transmission can fail under certain conditions, leading to the Transmission ECT-ECU not communicating this fault to the Engine ECU, causing the transmission to over‑rev in certain gears.

“This can damage the transmission, cause a loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds, and in some cases may cause fluid leaks that make contact with hot exhaust components.

“These conditions may increase the risk of a collision or fire, which could also increase the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants.”

Toyota says to rectify the fault it will reprogram the Transmission ECT-ECU software, free of charge to owners, with the process expected to take approximately 30 minutes for dealers to complete.

Owners of affected vehicles will be contacted by Toyota Australia, and have been encouraged to keep their contact details up to date.

A Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) list for affected LandCruisers can be found on Toyota’s website, here. Owners can also input their VIN to Toyota’s online recall portal.