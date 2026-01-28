Thieves in Australia have had Toyota’s latest generation models in their sights, leading to big busts by local police who have stopped organised crime rings targeting the popular vehicles.

This has led Toyota to develop solutions to stop the theft of its vehicles, with its latest accessory being revealed as a steering wheel lock, also known as a club lock.

Listed online for $200, Toyota claims it is “constructed from automotive-grade steel for strength and durability”, with “an internal spring system ensures the arm extends smoothly with minimal effort, while the four-point contact technology delivers a secure and consistent grip on the steering wheel”.

The locking system is designed with anti-tampering features to enhance security and reliability. The surface is coated with a soft resin finish that helps prevent scratches or damage during use. The bright red body improves visibility and serves as a clear deterrent.”

Toyota’s genuine accessory doesn’t differ too much from club locks which you can purchase from an automotive parts store such as Supercheap Auto, which range from $33 to $160.

Currently only listed for the LandCruiser 300 Series – despite including a picture of the interior of a RAV4 – it’s the first step for Toyota to deter thieves who are stealing cars in increasingly high-tech ways.

As recently reported, following the disruption of an international-based crime syndicate which had stolen a large number of Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series and Prado 250 Series from Brisbane and surrounding areas, thieves are gaining access to the cars using specialist tools to access the affected vehicles’ CAN (Controller Area Network) bus port.

This allows them to override vehicle controls and gain access to them, while also disabling the tracking device fitted to relevant models.

Toyota Australia said at the time that it is “committed to continuously improving vehicle security and has progressively introduced advanced protective measures across its range”.

“As a global automotive leader, Toyota is working to address Australia’s ongoing industry-wide issue of vehicle theft. Organised criminal groups in Australia appear to be importing sophisticated and often costly technologies to facilitate theft, which has resulted in the rise of stolen vehicles being reported across the automotive industry.

“Working closely with Victoria and Queensland Police, Toyota has identified these devices and implemented security enhancements to counter their effectiveness.

“Toyota is committed to continuously improving vehicle security and has progressively introduced advanced protective measures across its range.

“In 2025, Toyota took further steps to enhance security on several models, including the new HiLux, LandCruiser 300 and LandCruiser Prado providing owners with even greater peace of mind.”

The brand added at the time one of its upcoming accessories would be an additional immobiliser, though this has yet to be launched.

Its adoption of a club lock to deter thieves follows a similar path taken by some owners of VF Holden Commodores, which have also been targeted due to a similar security flaw.