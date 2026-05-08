The Volkswagen Golf GTI is often referred to as the king of the hot hatchbacks, having launched as one of the first of the formula in 1976, and remained a constant ever since.

Now turning 50 this year eight generations into its life, the Golf GTI has another feather in its cap, after it retook the crown for being the fastest car around the 20.832km Nürburgring Nordschleife circuit.

Last year, the Golf GTI Edition 50 set a time of seven minutes and 46.13 seconds, more than a second faster than the all-wheel drive Golf R 20 Years, which completed a lap in seven minutes and 47.31 seconds three years ago.

However, that wasn’t enough to knock the Honda Civic Type R from its perch as the top front-drive vehicle, with its seven-minute and 44.881-second time – set in 2023 – standing as the class leader, at least until now.

After taking another crack at the front-drive record, Volkswagen test and development driver Benjamin Leuchter propelled the GTI Edition 50 to the top of the front-drive lap time charts with time of seven minutes and 44.523 seconds, just under half a second faster than the Civic Type R.

Based on the Golf GTI Clubsport, the Golf GTI Edition 50 produces 239kW and 420Nm from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine – 44kW/50Nm more than the standard GTI and 28kW/20Nm more than the Clubsport.

The Edition 50 features a refined suspension and chassis to put the extra power to the ground, sitting 15mm lower than the base GTI.

The optional Performance package – fitted to the Nürburgring runner – takes another 5mm out of its right height, while adding 20 per cent stiffer front and rear springs, Bridgestone Potenza semi-slick tyres on its 19-inch forged ‘Warmenau’ wheels, and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system.

Its launch in Europe coincides with the Golf GTI celebrating half a century on sale, during which time Volkswagen claims to have sold more than 2.5 million examples of the nameplate.

Last year Volkswagen Australia said the Golf GTI Edition 50 was “currently under study” for local showrooms, however an arrival has yet to eventuate.