When you think of a Volkswagen, you probably picture a Golf hatchback or perhaps the Amarok ute or maybe an SUV of some shape or size.

But the brand has just launched one of its most important new models, and you probably never think about it… unless you’re a delivery driver.

I’m talking about the new-for-2026 Volkswagen Transporter. This is the seventh-generation of the brand’s mid-size delivery van, arriving to complete the line-up that spans the compact Caddy, electric ID.Buzz Cargo and imposing Crafter.

The Transporter is Volkswagen’s most important commercial van, aimed right at the key players in this segment – the Toyota HiAce, Hyundai Staria-Load and Ford Transit Custom. The latter is important to the story of the Transporter, because, for the first time, the two automotive giants have joined forces to share the development burden.

Just like the Amarok utilises the underpinnings of the Ranger, so too does the Transporter benefit from what sits beneath the Transit Custom.

But, there’s no mistaking this is a Volkswagen when you approach, thanks to the bespoke design that features a very large and prominent ‘VW’ badge front and centre. However, by utilising the Transit Custom platform, the new Transporter is longer, creating even more cargo space in the back.

Available in both a standard wheelbase (SWB) and long wheelbase (LWB) the Transporter now has a longer load floor (up to 3.0m for the LWB) and the addition of a load through hatch means it can take even longer items. All totalled there is 5.8 cubic metres of cargo space for the SWB and 6.8 cubic metres for the LWB, so plenty of room for whatever you need to deliver (and if you need more, then VW has a Crafter to sell you).

Officially the payload is rated at 1062kg for the SWB 2WD model and 1016kg for the LWB 2WD, while TDI AWD can manage 963kg (SWB) and 917kg (LWB).

To help ensure the Transporter appeals to as many different types of business operators as possible – be it pure delivery drivers, electricians, plumbers, etc – Volkswagen has gone so far as to introduce factory-approved customisation for the cargo area. Partnering with a specialist in-vehicle shelving company, buyers will be able to option a huge combination of shelves and storage solutions direct from the dealership.

Pulling the Transporter TDI along is a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine, which makes 125kW of power and 390Nm of torque and is paired to an eight-speed automatic. As alluded to before, the TDI is available with either front-wheel drive or 4Motion all-wheel drive, depending on the operator’s needs.

If you don’t want diesel, Volkswagen is also offering an all-electric Transporter and will have a plug-in hybrid version available in early 2026. This is part of the reason the brand worked together with Ford, as it has allowed Volkswagen to effectively futureproof the Transporter and expand its appeal.

We did drive the electric Transporter, but we’ll save the details for a specific review at a later date, so stay tuned.

As for how it drives, despite the Ford assist, the Transporter still feels very much like a Volkswagen. The diesel engine feels strong, although we did drive it empty, so adding 1000kg would probably make it work harder. But it feels capable of pulling the claimed payload and is surprisingly quiet inside the cabin.

The steering is responsive and direct and the ride was surprisingly comfortable for a commercial vehicle. Given drivers will likely spend long hours behind the wheel, it’s important that the Transporter is a comfortable and relaxed place to be. It helps that the cabin feels roomy and has loads of thoughtful storage areas, as well as new digital instrument displays and infotainment screens to make all the functionality easier.

But you should expect an above average experience, as the Transporter is priced slightly above its rivals, starting at $58,590 for the Transporter TDI SWB. If you want the LWB, that’s $2000 extra.

It certainly won’t be easy for the Transporter to win buyers away from the likes of the HiAce, Staria-Load and Transit Custom, but it’s definitely a van that should be on anyone’s short list. It ticks the boxes in terms of space and cargo capacity, and the fact it’s pleasant van to drive is simply a bonus – but won that might help woo buyers.