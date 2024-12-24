Santa and his sleigh – they go together like Max Verstappen and Red Bull.

But what does Mr Kringle drive when he’s not delivering presents to the children of the world? We managed to find out in a rare (and very real) interview with Santa in the lead-up to his biggest, and only, working day of the year.

Featured Videos

Daily driver: Audi RS6 Avant

Living in the North Pole naturally Santa opts for something all-wheel drive to help on the slippery roads around his home. Packing a 463kW/850Nm twin-turbo V8 engine, an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, plus a unique Audi Sport bodykit and 22-inch alloy wheels the RS6 Avant is a serious performance car.

“I love the performance, it will run 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, but it still has that wagon body and big boot that’s a must for my job,” says Santa.

Something special: Ford Ranger Raptor North Edition

Ford Australia recently released details of its custom creation for Kris Kringle recently, the one-of-a-kind Raptor built specifically with his unique job demands. This included adding roof access, an infinity load box (to fit presents for more than 800 million children) and a flight system.

“I’ll be honest, it can get a bit boring up in the North Pole the other 11 months of the year, so what better way to spend your time than drifting and jumping a Raptor,” Santa admits. “I had the elves help me carve out a stadium truck style off-road course just north of the North Pole and we head there on the weekends to have a blast, Raptor-style.”

Track Toy: Ferrari F80

For his ultimate garage member, Santa swaps his Flying Reindeer for a Prancing Horse. The new Ferrari F8 is powered by a complex, racing-inspired powertrain that combines a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 supported by two electric motors on the front axle and a Formula 1-style MGU-K energy recovery system. All up this combination delivers a stunning 883kW of power (1200hp) and 850Nm of torque.

“What can I say, I love red cars – it’s my signature colour,” Santa says. “I’ve always had a soft spot for Ferraris and after I got Lewis Hamilton his Christmas wish last year (a Ferrari F1 contract), he and Frédéric Vasseur owned me and got me on the list for the Italian brand’s latest and greatest.”