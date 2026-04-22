Ever since the Ford Mustang GTD was revealed, it has been off limits for Australia, with left-hand drive-only production preventing it from coming here.

However, that hasn’t stopped Melbourne’s Mustang Motorsport founder, Craig Dean, from personally importing a Mustang GTD after being successfully chosen by Ford to own one of the limited examples.

The Australian Government’s Specialist and Enthusiast Vehicles Register shows the Mustang GTD has been given an exemption to be personally imported, though it’s unlikely that this will lead to an allowance for it to be road registered.

Dean – whose company specialises in modifying Mustangs, including being Australia’s only Shelby and RTR Authorised distributor and modification shop – has configured his GTD in a Lightning Blue finish with an exposed carbon fibre package.

Like the Mustang GTD which set a time of six minutes and 52.072 seconds around the 20.832km Nüburgring Nordschleife, Dean’s car is also equipped with the Performance Package, adding a front aero kit and an adjustable rear wing.

“What a sharp, stunning machine – I absolutely love it,” Dean said.

“Where’s the racetrack? I can’t wait to drive it.”

Dean’s Mustang GTD was delivered to South Bay Ford in California, and will shortly begin its journey towards Australia.

The Ford Mustang GTD is powered by a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 engine, producing 600kW and driving the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transaxle.

Underneath the aggressive bodywork is double-wishbone front suspension and pushrod rear suspension, connected to 20-inch wheels with Michelin Cup 2 tyres, and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes.

In the US, base pricing starts from about US$325,000 (A$454,420), which doesn’t include delivery fees or the optional extras.

Sadly the left-hand drive exclusive production of the GTD means it’s unlikely to ever arrive in a Ford Australia showroom, though only yesterday the brand announced the Dark Horse is returning as its most track-focused Mustang sold locally.

On top of this, a new ‘T8-Spec Pack’ has been announced, celebrating Ford’s rekindled alliance with Triple Eight Race Engineering in the Supercars Championship, while marking the first appearance of the US Handling Pack in Australia.