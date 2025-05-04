Formula 1 star George Russell has picked an unsurprising vehicle as his newest road car – a Mercedes-AMG One.

Yes, the Mercedes-AMG F1 driver now has the hypercar made by his employer, complete with his own number #63.

Registered in Monaco with a numberplate bearing his racing number, the AMG One is finished in a dark blue colour, unlike many other examples which have been seen in Mercedes’ Silver Arrows hue.

While it’s unlikely that Russell will ever get to use the AMG One to its full potential on the streets of Monaco, the feeling under his right foot should at least be familiar, as it’s powered by a watered-down version of the 1.6-litre V6 engine in the team’s F1 cars.

Based around the turbocharged hybrid V6 from Mercedes-AMG’s dominant 2014-2021 machines, the engine is paired with four electric motors, enough for a total power output of 782kW, and a top speed of 352km/h.

He’s not the only F1 driver to own an AMG One, with former team-mate – and six-time F1 champion with Mercedes – Lewis Hamilton, 2016 champion Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas (Russell’s predecessor) also listed as owners of the hypercar.

Though it’s not the fastest car in the world in a straight line, in October last year former Supercars driver and GT ace Maro Engel piloted an AMG One around the Nürburgring Nordschleife course in six minutes and 29.090 seconds, making it the fastest production vehicle around the famed track.

Production of the AMG One is limited to left-hand drive, though at least one example resides in Australia, with trucking magnate Lindsay Fox displaying his car at the Fox Classic Car Museum in Docklands, Melbourne.

Just 275 examples of the AMG One have been slated for production, with prices starting from approximately $4 million.