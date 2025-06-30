Luca Di Montezemolo says his “heart will always remain red” but the former Ferrari boss will have to get used to Papaya Orange at his new job.

The 77-year-old Italian has joined the board of McLaren Group Holdings, the parent company which controls McLaren Automotive, while also having a small share in the brand’s Formula 1 team. However, Di Montezemolo has been brought in to help guide the road car business in its battle against Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche.

Di Montezemolo is considered the architect behind Ferrari’s F1 and road car resurgence in the 1990s but stepped down from his role as Chairman of the famous brand in 2014. His move to McLaren will see him focus on the road car operation, not F1.

READ MORE: How McLaren is carrying on the Senna legacy

“My heart is and will always remain red, I have become a board member of McLaren Automotive, which produces road cars, and is not involved in F1,” Di Montezemolo told Italy’s ANSA.

McLaren Automotive has undergone an ownership change in recent months, with the Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings taking control of the entire Group. CYVN also has a strategic investment in Chinese electric vehicle maker, Nio, and British EV start-up Forseven. New McLaren Group CEO Nick Collins is the former CEO of Forseven.

The move positions McLaren for a potential electrified future, even though the supercar market remains dominated by internal combustion engines.

READ MORE: Dream Garage – Charlotte Dickson, McLaren Asia-Pacific boss

New McLaren Group Chairman Jassem Al Zaabi said at the time of the takeover in April: “This is the start of an exciting new era for McLaren as a car brand and an automotive business. With our active ownership through CYVN Holdings and our portfolio of complementary businesses and strategic investments, McLaren will have access to world-class engineering and design excellence, leading-edge technology, and experienced leadership in advanced mobility. These resources will fuel McLaren’s next chapter, enabling the brand to stay at the forefront of innovation.”

McLaren’s current line-up consists of the 750S, Artura, GTS and W1 hypercar. Under previous management it refused to join Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche in the SUV market but that has reportedly changed, with a high-riding, family-friendly model set to launch before the end of the decade.