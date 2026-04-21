Mercedes-Benz has turned the C-Class into an electric sedan, with the new solely battery-powered model debuting a different design to its engine-powered siblings.

Set to rival the BMW i3 – the electric equivalent of the 3 Series – the electric C-Class doesn’t have a specific name to denote it from its petrol-only and plug-in hybrid counterparts, despite looking completely different to them.

The adoption of a new platform has seen the C-Class EV adopt a design which is akin to the related GLC, with its grille going maximum bling by incorporating Mercedes’ historic ‘three-slat’ appearance, centred around the three-pointed star badge.

The grille features 1050 illuminated dots, while the headlight and tail light signatures also lean into prominently displaying the Mercedes-Benz logo.

Unlike the petrol-powered C-Class with its more traditional ‘three-box’ design approach, the EV has been smoothed off at the rear with a sloping coupe-like back window and boot, similar to the outgoing BMW i4.

Its other design elements such as the large lower front bumper faux air intakes are almost directly lifted from the GLC EV.

Measuring 4883mm long, 1892mm wide and 1503mm tall, it’s 128mm longer, 72mm wider and 53mm higher than the C300 sold in Australia, while its 2962mm wheelbase also represents an extension of 97mm.

This has aided the electric C-Class gaining more interior and luggage storage capacity, with its boot space increasing from 455 litres to 470 litres, while there’s an additional 101 litres of space under the bonnet.

Launching overseas in C400 4Matic Electric guise, the sedan produces up to 360kW and 808Nm from its dual-motor powertrain, representing big increases over the BMW i3 50 xDrive’s 345kW and 645Nm outputs. Mercedes quotes a 0-100km/h time of 4.0 seconds.

Running on an 800-volt platform – but with a 400-volt DC converter available for some markets, to allow it to charge at those certain stations – the C-Class EV is fed by a 94.5kWh lithium-ion battery, with a claimed driving range of 762km based on the WLTP lab test cycle, less than the i3’s circa-900km claim.

Tipping the scales at 2460kg, the Mercedes-Benz C400 4Matic Electric is about 750kg heavier than the C300 sold locally, and even exceeds the petrol-powered sedan’s Australian GVM.

Less powerful versions of the C-Class EV with rear-wheel drive are on the way too, which will mean greater driving range.

Like its GLC EV sibling, the C-Class electric can be optioned with the massive Mercedes-Benz Hyperscreen, spanning 39.1 inches across the dashboard.

Other handy features include optional air suspension and rear-axle steering, the latter of which can move the rear tyres by up to 4.5 degrees to help get it into tight parking spots.

Australian pricing is yet to be announced, and will be confirmed closer to the Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV’s local arrival in the first half of 2027.