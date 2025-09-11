The Nissan Z continues to be treated to cosmetic enhancements inspired by its predecessors and spiritual stablemates, after a new special edition was announced for the US.

Labelled the Z Heritage Edition, it’s based on the Nissan Z Performance sold in the US market, and pays tribute to both the Skyline GT-R of the mid-late 1990s as well as the Z32 300ZX, the previous turbocharged member of the Z family.

In the case of the latter, the Z Heritage Edition adopts a carbon fibre spoiler with ‘Twin Turbo’ graphics, also featuring on the sides running from the back side of the front wheel to the rear of the door.

A set of bronze 19-inch Rays wheels also feature, with their colour contrasting against the bright red brake calipers.

Nissan has also added its famed Midnight Purple paintwork to the Z Heritage Edition, marking the first time the iconic colour has been officially used on anything other than a Skyline GT-R or R35 GT-R.

First introduced on the R33 Skyline GT-R in 1995 before later becoming available on the R34 Skyline GT-R, while the R35 GT-R also received the colour late in its production run.

Its addition comes just a handful of weeks after the final R35 GT-R rolled off the production line: a Premium edition T-Spec painted in Midnight Purple.

Other visual tweaks to the Z Heritage Edition include a gold wreath graphic around its rear three-quarter badges, as well as unique door kick plates and exclusive floor mats.

On top of the Heritage Edition and its Midnight Purple colour, Nissan has also introduced a new Boulder Gray and black roof to the Z, available on the Sport and Performance versions sold in the US.

While it’s not yet confirmed if we get the Nissan Z Heritage Edition, that doesn’t mean we miss out on GT-R coloured Zs locally.

In July, Nissan Australia launched Bayside Blue as a newly available paint colour for the Z, with the R34 Skyline GT-R’s hue being used outside the nameplate for the first time.