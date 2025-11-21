Nissan revealed the new Patrol in 2024, and the big 4×4 SUV is already on sale in the Americas and Middle East, but it’s yet to arrive in Australia.

Initially, and amidst wider uncertainty globally for Nissan, the Australian launch was given a prospective launch date of April 2026 to March 2027 – a broad and vague timeline, not helped by the outgoing Y62 Patrol being subject to increasingly stringent emissions penalties.

However, at the reveal of the new D27 Nissan Navara this week, the Y63 Patrol was given a new timeline, with a late 2026 Australian launch now the aim for the brand.

That will mark just over two years since covers came off the new 4×4, and more than five years after the latest Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series was revealed.

Its arrival will also mark the end of the V8-powered Y62 Patrol which has been on sale in Australia for 12 years already, after being unveiled to the world way back in 2010.

Australia will remain the first right-hand drive market to receive the Y63 Patrol, which will signal a new era with the arrival of a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine replacing the long-serving 5.6-litre V8.

Despite the downsize in engine capacity, Nissan Oceania managing director Andrew Humberstone said early indications are healthy for the incoming Patrol.

“[We’re] already starting to get an order bank on that,” Humberstone said.

“I have a significant order bank on our existing Patrol, and looking forward already to the order bank growing on this [Y63] version as well.”

As previously reported, every Y63 Patrol sold globally features a rear differential housing which has been made at the Nissan Casting Australia Plant (NCAP) in Dandenong South, just 40km south-east of the Melbourne CBD.

To make sure everyone knows where the Y63’s rear differential is from, each example features the outline of a kangaroo stamped into it.