Nissan’s Y63 Patrol is already on sale in certain overseas markets, but it’s making an impact on Australia before being sold here.

Every example of the Y63 Patrol features a rear differential housing which has been made at the Nissan Casting Australia Plant (NCAP) in Dandenong South, just 40km south-east of the Melbourne CBD.

The plant has been operational for 43 years and has almost 200 staff employed, with the Y63’s rear differential just one of the 25 Nissan parts cast there.

Annually, the plant produces approximately 1.2 million individual parts, which includes 16,000 genuine Nissan tow bars for the Australian and New Zealand markets alone.

To make sure everyone knows where the Y63’s rear differential is from, each example features the outline of a kangaroo stamped into it.

“It means that the Y63 Nissan Patrol isn’t just made for Australia, but partly made in Australia as well,” said Andrew Humberstone, Managing Director of Nissan Oceania.

While the Y63 Patrol is already on sale in a number of global markets, it’s not yet available to order in Australia, where it’s expected to arrive by April 2027.

It’s a significant departure from the ageing Y62 Patrol, with a twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine replacing the long-serving 5.6-litre V8.

A nine-speed automatic transmission will also replace the current model’s seven-speed.