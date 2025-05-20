The Lexus IS500 Ultimate Edition was announced for the US market overnight, and while there’s no official work that the V8 sedan is dead, the limited run of just 500 examples means you can read between the lines.

Based on the IS500 F Sport Performance – already the flagship of the lineup – the Ultimate Edition adds a new metallic light grey colour named ‘Wind’, matte black 19-inch forged BBS wheels, red Brembo brake calipers (mated with 380mm rotors) and unique badging.

The cabin (not pictured) is also treated to a handful of changes, with a two-tone red and black colour scheme including red seat belts, matched with a numbered plaque and Ultimate Edition door sills.

Powering the IS500 is a 5.0-litre V8, which continues to make 352kW and 536Nm, delivered to the rear wheels via an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Sadly we won’t see the Ultimate Edition or indeed the IS500 in Australia, as the IS was killed locally in late 2021 due to side-impact laws.

At the time it was only sold with a choice of a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder, a hybrid 2.5-litre four-cylinder and a naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 engine.

Australia’s V8 sedan market is also relatively barren.

A decade ago you could buy a Holden Commodore, Ford Falcon and Chrysler 300 for under $80,000 – now the least expensive V8 sedan is the plug-in hybrid BMW M5, which starts from $259,900 before on-road costs.