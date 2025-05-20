The Y62 Nissan Patrol has less than two years left in Australian showrooms, with the 5.6-litre V8-powered 4×4 set to be replaced by its twin-turbo 3.5-litre V6-powered Y63 successor by April 2027.

Dating back to 2013 on local roads – and 2010 globally – the Y62 is still setting personal sales records, with 8293 examples delivered last year.

According to Nissan Oceania managing director, Andrew Humberstone, now is the time to buy a Y62 – but not just because of its capabilities.

“I can’t say what I want to,” Humberstone jokes.

“Personally, selfishly, this is the car to buy now, because that’s the one I would keep and not sell.

“I think the residual values are going to go through the roof, because that’s what people are going to want.

“If I’m into any sort of boating or camping… Y63 [Patrol] is an amazing vehicle, but I’m old school still, so I have to manage my conscience by having one electric car and one V8, then I can say I’m neutral for the environment.

“If you’re a hardcore V8 [fan], it’s a good time to purchase now. I don’t think you’re going to have a problem with residual values.”

Such has been the Y62’s success locally that it’s finally been treated to a significant interior upgrade.

Until this time last year, the Y62’s interior remained unchanged in Australia from how it was at launch 11 years prior.

While Nissan introduced a ‘solution’ in mid-2024 – which comprised third-party components developed locally – the recent sales boom for the Y62 coupled with Y63 sales starting in other markets led to Australia getting a second upgrade this year.

This factory-fit cabin is based on those found in the North American market Armada from 2021, and includes a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a new dash surround, a 7.0-inch TFT display screen and new steering wheel controls.

These upgrades have been made despite the Y62 Patrol’s relatively limited remaining tenure in showrooms, but Humberstone says it’s justifying even with the Y63 around the corner.

“I’m glad we’re able to optimise on the in the final stages of its life, I think it has a niche market, it’s well-loved, well-appreciated,” Humberstone said.

“We want to try and make sure we have supply to match that demand, because demand will, in my opinion, exceed supply as we run out and production increases for Y63.

“In terms of the Y63, it’s such an amazing vehicle and bear in mind, where we need to be with emissions and we’re all about the environment, starting to move into a different space with a twin-turbo V6, that vehicle needs that type engine because of what customers expect.

“They want to tow, they want to camp, they want the power, so I think it’s a step in the right direction – but the benefits of that car [Y63] far outweigh the advantages of a V8 over a twin-turbo V6.”

Though late sales of the Y62 have seemingly exceeded even Nissan’s expectations and its local division wants more supply, the brand is still excited to see what the Y63 Patrol can bring.

“I won’t get enough production [of Y62]. I’m fighting like hell to get more production, so we’ll hope to get within our budget at least, but the demand is up there for the production.

“There’s a year-long waiting list for Y63 in the Middle East, and we’ve already taken orders.

“There’s such passion behind the product and such commitment, I don’t think we’re going to have any problem.”